This was claimed by Pew Research Centre after conducting a survey.

According to a survey by Pew Research Centre, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not been heard about by at least 40 percent of Americans.

It may be mentioned here that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official state visit to the United States.

The Pew Research report, released on June 21 and titled “Spring 2023 Global Attitudes Survey” – stated that Indian PM Narendra Modi tops the list of ‘unheard’ leaders by Americans around the world.

The findings stated in the report were based on a survey conducted among 3576 American adults between March 20 and 26.

Furthermore, 37 percent of surveyed American have “little or no confidence” on Indian PM Narendra Modi’s capacity to do the right thing in regards to international affairs.

However, 21 percent of surveyed Americans expressed confidence in Modi.