GUWAHATI: According to a recent study, 98 percent Muslims in India are free to practice their religion.

This claim was made in a report by Pew Research Centre.

Meanwhile, around 2% of the surveyed Indian Muslims stated they were “not too free” to practice their religion.

However, according to the report, none answered “not at all free” during the survey conducted by Pew Research.

As per Pew Research, it is a nonpartisan fact tank that talks about the issues, attitudes, trends shaping the world.

Moreover, according to Pew Research survey, 95% of Muslims in the country stated that they were “proud to be Indian”.

It may be mentioned here that two Muslim United States Congresswomen announced that they won’t be attending PM Narendra Modi’s address to the US Congress.

They stated that “Modi’s government has repressed religious minorities”.