NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old Bajarang Dal was killed in Shivamogga district of Karnataka promoting the authorities to impose prohibitory orders in the city.

The police are on high alert throughout the state after an incident of violence was reported.



Fearing large-scale violence, the Shivamogga city has been turned into a police fortress.



The Bajrang Dal activist, identified as Harsha, was brutally killed late Sunday night near Ravivarma Street in Bharathi Colony.



Harsha was a tailor and held the position of ‘Prakanda Sahakaryadarshi’ (coordinator) in the district.



The miscreants, who came in a car, had chased him and attacked him with lethal weapons and then escaped from the spot.

Though Harsha was shifted to the Meggan hospital, he succumbed to injuries. Harsha was actively involved in Bajrang Dal and VHP activities.

He used to be at the forefront during Ganesh festivities and visarjan ceremony. A tense situation prevailed immediately after the incident.



Harsha had allegedly put up a post abusing another religion and a complaint had been lodged against him in the Doddapet police station. He was getting threatening calls.



After the murder, thousands of Hindu activists gathered near the Meggan hospital and the police had tough time to handle the situation.

Incidents of stone-pelting were reported from the Sigehatti area in the district, DIP (East) Tyagarajan and Superintendent of Police (SP) Lakshmi Prasad rushed to the spot to control the situation.



Additional forces have been called to avoid any untoward incidents in the district and police have launched a hunt for the miscreants.

Three bikes and one goods vehicle were torched in Sigehatti in Shivamogga. The post-mortem will be conducted on Monday morning and the body will be handed over to the family afterwards.

Elaborate security arrangements have been taken up to maintain law and order and peace.