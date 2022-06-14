Mumbai: A 22-year-old man has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi for a social media post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The arrested person has been identified as Mukesh Chavan.

Along with this, the police have also registered a case of rioting and illegal assembly against a mob of around 60 people.

The second case was registered as the mob had gathered at the Chavan’s home to threaten him.

Also Read: Assam MLA urges Centre to permanently close old Dibrugarh railway station

The mob reportedly slapped Chavan’s elder brother when they couldn’t find Mukesh Chavan at home.

It may be mentioned that Nupur Sharma had made certain objectionable comments during a television show that led to global outrage.

Her comments had led to communal tensions and protests across the country.

Also Read: Assam | Photos & videos: Floods, landslides wreak havoc in Guwahati

Even though her comments were made as an official spokesperson of the BJP on the national television channel, the BJP, later on, sideline itself from Sharma stating that her views did not reflect the views of the party.

Several cases were also filed against Sharma for her comments and Maharashtra Police as well as Kolkata Police have summoned her in connections cases filed against her.