A special court, that conducted trial of the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, sentenced 38 out of total 49 convicts to death.

The remaining 11 convicts have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment.

The 38 convicts, who have been sentenced to death, were charged with provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The court also awarded a compensation of Rs 1 lakh for kin of those who had died in the blasts, besides compensation of Rs 50,000 for victims with serious injuries and Rs 25,000 for those with minor ones.

Moreover, the Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2.85 lakh on each of the 48 convicts.

The special court had convicted 49 out of the total 78 accused in the case on February 8 under various sections of IPC, including murder, sedition and waging war against the state.

At least 22 explosions rocked the city of Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008 killing 56 people and around 200 injured.

Indian Mujahideen (IM) had claimed responsibility for the attacks.

(This is a breaking story)