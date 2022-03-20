Bhuj: Four persons were arrested in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Sunday for allegedly abducting and gang-raping a 17-year-old minor.

As per reports, the 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by the four on the outskirts of Bhuj town in Gujarat’s Kutch district.

As per the police, the girl was forced to consume country-made liquor before the incident.

The four persons were identified as Hussain Kakal (35), Rahul Sathwara (19), Valji Vadhiyara (24) and Mahesh Maheshwari (20) were arrested based on the complaint made by the girl.

She was rescued by the locals who lived near the farm at the foot of a hill in the Bhujia area where the incident had taken place.

The police informed that the incident had taken place on March 16 and the victim was found lying unconscious the next day.

She was rushed to a hospital by the locals.

The police informed that the girl went to the farm with a friend, and then she was made to consume the liquor.

The girl recalls being raped by one person but following that she fainted.

However, after her recovery and the complaint, the police arrested the four suspects and the investigation has been initiated.