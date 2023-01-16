New Delhi: On Sunday, sixteen opposition parties gathered at the Constitution Club in New Delhi to discuss the joint strategy for the upcoming meeting with the Election Commission of India.

The meeting was convened by the Congress and was attended by several other opposition leaders including senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Speaking at the meeting, Singh said that the parties had discussed the questions to be posed to the ECI and that the response to these questions would be collectively considered later. He added that though Samajwadi Party and Nationalist Congress Party were not present due to unavoidable reasons, they had conveyed their solidarity.

Also Read: Assam: Massive fire destroys property worth lakhs in Guwahati’s Lokhra

The Election Commission invited all recognised national and state political parties to demonstrate the functioning of the multi-constituency prototype Remote EVM on January 16.

The Commission is exploring the option of using a modified version of the M3 EVMs to enable voting at remote polling stations, or polling stations outside the home constituency, for domestic migrants.

Also Read: Assam | Community Fishing: Celebrating Magh Bihu with an age-old tradition

This way, migrant voters would be able to exercise their right to franchise without having to travel back to their home district. The representatives of the opposition parties have expressed their hope that the meeting with the ECI will be fruitful and will help find a technology-based solution that is credible, accessible and acceptable to all stakeholders.