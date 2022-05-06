Lucknow: A minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti was allegedly gang-raped by three youths on Thursday.

As per the police the incident took place when the minor went out to defecate.

However, all the accused were arrested within 24 hours.

All the accused were residents of the same village where the 14-year-old girl lived.

She had filed a complaint with the Rudhauli Police Station.

The incident had taken place on Wednesday night and she had told her family about it after she reached home.

A case was lodged under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Following this, an investigation was initiated and the police nabbed the suspects.

A forensic team gathered evidence from the spot.