New Delhi: On Monday at least eleven tourists got stuck in mid-air as a cable car developed a technical snag in Parwanoo of Himachal Pradesh.

Till the filing of this report, three people were rescued with the help of a trolley.

The authorities have deployed a technical team of Timber Trail operators along with a police team to control the situation.

Also Read: Assam: Two police personnel washed away by flood in Nagaon, one recovered dead

As per reports, the cable car had 11 tourists and suddenly got stuck in mid of its journey due to a technical snag.

The authorities are further arranging to call in the NDRF if the situation does not improve soon.

The cable car has been reported to have been stuck for more than two hours.

Also Read: Assam flood: 5 animals die in Kaziranga National Park

It may be mentioned that a similar situation was reported in Jharkhand’s Deoghar as a cable car was stuck in between for more than 40 hours.

Three people died during that incident.

All attempts are being made to rescue the people now stuck in Himachal.