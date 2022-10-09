Jaipur: In a horrific incident, a group of men chopped off an elderly woman’s leg in Jaipur so that they could steal her “silver jewellery”.

The victim’s family was informed by their landlord about the incident and they immediately reached the spot.

Her family following the incident informed that the in the early hours, the woman was found lying outside her home in critical condition.

Apart from the leg, the woman received injuries on her neck as well.

On investigating the matter, they found out that the entire incident was a case of robbery.

The victim is identified to be 100 years old.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.