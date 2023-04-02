The second day of the launch event of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) witnessed the celebrities of entertainment and arts industry.

Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is a one-of-a-kind multi-disciplinary cultural space in the sphere of arts, envisioned by Nita Ambani.

Complying with the theme ‘India in Fashion’ the celebrities appeared in their stunning traditional attire.

However, American actor Zendaya and supermodel Gigi Hadid draped breathtaking saris by famous Indian designers as they stole the limelight of the show.

Actor Zendaya is on her maiden trip to India for the inauguration of NMACC.

She greeted the paps ‘Namaste’ wearing an exquisite ethnic ensemble by ace designer Rahul Mishra.

She looked gorgeous in a sheer violet sari with shimmering stars and floral stars with the pallu leaving behind a long train.

Though Zendaya exhibited a modern take on Indian fashion, Gigi exhibited a glamorous traditional look with an extravagant chikankari sari by designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

She opted for a white sari featuring a broad embellished golden border.

Moreover, other Hollywood celebrities including Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz, Nick Jonas and Law Roach were present in the event.