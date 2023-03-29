Hollywood star and Euphoria actor Zendaya will receive the Star of the Year award in the global award event of CinemaCon 2023.

This year CinemaCon will be held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from April 24-27.

According to reports, Zendaya will receive the award at the Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on the final night of the convention.

This was informed by the managing director of CinemaCon – Mitch Neuhauser.

The role of ‘Rue’ in the drama series, Euphoria has bought her international acclaim by winning two Emmy Awards in the year 2020 and 2022 making her the youngest actor to win Emmy Awards twice.

Neuhauser said that in just a few years Zendaya has grabbed the attention of the audiences with her compassionate and outstanding performance on the small screen as Rue in Euphoria and has drawn audiences in on the big screen with her performances in Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Greatest Showman and Dune.

We could not be more honoured to present Zendaya with this year’s CinemaCon Star of the Year Award.

Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created and principally written by Sam Levinson for HBO and based on the Israeli miniseries of the same name created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin.

Some of her popular films of Zendaya were Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: No Way Home and sitcoms KC Undercover and Black-ish.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, Zendaya will soon return to the big screen in Warner Bros and Legendary’s Dune: Part Two, which is slated for release on November 3.