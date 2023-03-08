Menstruation is one of the unique biological activities that happen in the body of a woman and the taboo around discussion of it still continues even today.

Although the tech savvy age and with a large number of women becoming more educated and financially independent has led menstruation to become a chief topic of women’s healthcare today, the superstitious beliefs that linger around this female biological process is still rampant in many parts of India and are also followed blindly.

The sad reality is that there is still the witnessing of gender inequality in terms of healthcare facilities too.

While healthcare services for women might have seen an improvement in urban areas, the rural areas in India still see a massive neglect or ignorance of good facilities necessary for the well-being of the female population.

According to the latest estimates released in a report by United Nations (UN) agencies, every two minutes, a woman dies during pregnancy or childbirth.

Healthcare experts are of the view that there is still a lot of lack of awareness among women regarding their health in rural areas and most of them don’t deemed it necessary to go for early health checkups, tests or even seek healthcare insurance which has become one of the highest priority nowadays.

Meanwhile, menstrual cramps are a big healthcare issue for women which can be cured with a proper diet and exercise regimen.

Here are some Yoga techniques that are good for relieving menstrual cramps-

Bridge Pose

1. Lie on your back and fold your knees and keep your arms beside your body with palms facing down.

2. Inhale, slowly lift your lower back, middle back and upper back off the floor, gently roll in the shoulders and touch the chest to the chin without bringing the chin down, supporting your weight with your shoulders, arms and feet.

3. Keep breathing easily. Hold the posture for a minute or two and exhale as you gently release this yoga pose.

Cat-Cow Pose

1. Kneel on the floor and put your hands on the floor in front of you.

2. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips.

3. Inhale deeply while curving your lower back and bringing your head up, tilting your pelvis up like a “cow.”

4. Exhale deeply and bring your abdomen in, arching your spine and bringing your head and pelvis down like a “cat.” Repeat it as much as you can.