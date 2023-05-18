Vitamin E is a group of eight fat-soluble compounds that have strong antioxidant properties. It plays a crucial role in various functions within your body. Notably, vitamin E is essential for reproduction, vision, and maintaining the health of your brain, blood, and skin. Its most renowned attribute is its antioxidant activity, which shields your cells from oxidative damage by eliminating harmful molecules known as free radicals. Moreover, vitamin E is necessary for proper cellular signalling and immune function. With so many important roles, vitamin E is vital for your overall health and well-being.

While vitamin E naturally occurs in certain foods such as nuts, seeds, some vegetables, and a variety of fortified products, it may not always be feasible to meet your daily vitamin E requirements through diet alone. This is where dietary supplements come into play. Remarkably, there are vitamin E capsules or tablets available that can ensure you maintain adequate levels of this essential nutrient in your bloodstream. If you’re contemplating whether or not to incorporate vitamin E supplements into your routine, here are some notable benefits of this vitamin that you should be aware of:

Reduction in the Effects of Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress refers to a state where there is an imbalance between the antioxidant defences of your body and the accumulation and production of reactive oxygen species (ROS). This imbalance can result in cellular damage and an increased risk of various diseases. Fortunately, vitamin E functions as a potent antioxidant within the body. Studies have demonstrated that supplementing with high doses of vitamin E can effectively reduce markers of oxidative stress and enhance antioxidant defences. By doing so, it helps combat the detrimental effects of ROS and promotes overall cellular health.

Decreased Risk of Heart Disease

Individuals with elevated blood pressure and high levels of blood lipids, including triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol, are at a higher risk of developing heart disease. Studies have shown that vitamin E supplementation can contribute to the improvement of these markers, thereby reducing the overall risk of developing heart disease. By incorporating vitamin E supplements into your routine, you may be able to support your cardiovascular health and mitigate the risk of heart-related complications.

Improves Health of People with NAFLD

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) encompasses various conditions characterized by the accumulation of fat in the liver, primarily affecting individuals who consume minimal or no alcohol. Research suggests that vitamin E supplements can provide certain health benefits for individuals with NAFLD. Studies have indicated that vitamin E supplementation can reduce the levels of liver enzymes, such as aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), lower blood lipid levels, and enhance liver health in individuals affected by NAFLD. These findings highlight the potential of vitamin E supplements as a supportive measure in managing NAFLD and promoting liver well-being.

Helps Relieve Period Pain

Dysmenorrhea refers to a condition marked by intense and frequent menstrual pain, including pelvic discomfort and cramps. Studies have indicated that vitamin E supplements may offer potential relief for women experiencing this condition. By incorporating vitamin E supplements into their routine, women may find some alleviation from the severity of menstrual pain and discomfort.

Improves Eye Health

Cataracts and Macular degeneration (AMD) are highly prevalent age-related eye diseases that are linked to oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals. Given its antioxidant properties, vitamin E is considered an excellent option for both preventing and treating these conditions. Vitamin E plays a significant role in reducing cellular oxidative stress in the retina, particularly in the eye’s macular region. Furthermore, research has found a positive association between a higher dietary intake of vitamin E and a slower progression rate of AMD. By ensuring an adequate intake of vitamin E, individuals may potentially reduce their risk of developing AMD and cataracts and slow down the advancement of these age-related eye diseases.

How Much Vitamin E Does One Need?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the ideal daily intake of vitamin E varies depending on an individual’s age. Here is a general idea of the recommended daily dosage of vitamin E.

Age Recommended daily intake 0-6 months 4 mg 7-12 months 5 mg 1-3 years 6 mg 4-8 years 7 mg 9-13 years 11 mg 14+ years 15 mg

During pregnancy and lactation, the ideal daily dosage is 15 mg and 19 mg respectively.

All in all, vitamin E supplements offer a range of health benefits. These supplements can help ensure you meet the recommended daily intake and support your overall well-being. You can also choose to start multivitamin tablets to meet your vitamin E needs in addition to getting other essential nutrients. Make sure to consult a healthcare professional for personalized advice on vitamin E supplementation before adding it to your routine.