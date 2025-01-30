Walking vs Running: Which is best for diabetes?

When it comes to managing diabetes, exercise plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels and improving overall well-being.

Walking and running are two popular forms of aerobic exercise, but which one is best for people with diabetes? Let’s compare the benefits of both.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Walking: A Gentle Approach to Diabetes Management

Walking is often recommended as a low-impact activity, making it an ideal choice for people with diabetes, particularly those who are new to exercise or have joint concerns. One of the primary benefits of walking is that it helps improve insulin sensitivity, which means the body uses insulin more effectively, potentially lowering blood sugar levels.

It also promotes cardiovascular health, which is important for people with diabetes, as they are at higher risk of heart-related issues.

A 30-minute walk after meals can be particularly effective in managing blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that even a brisk walk can lower post-meal blood sugar spikes, which is a common concern for people with diabetes.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Walking is also a stress-relieving activity, helping manage the emotional side of diabetes, which can be just as important as physical health.

Running: Intensity for Greater Blood Sugar Control

Running, on the other hand, offers a more intense workout that burns more calories and can lead to faster improvements in blood sugar control. The higher intensity of running helps increase heart rate and boost metabolism, which may help with weight loss-a critical factor in diabetes management.

Additionally, running can help improve insulin sensitivity more rapidly than walking due to its higher energy demands.

For those who are more experienced with exercise and have no joint problems, running provides an excellent way to increase endurance, improve cardiovascular health, and manage blood sugar levels over time.

However, it’s essential to be cautious, as running can also increase the risk of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar), especially if you’re on insulin or certain medications.

Which One is Right for You?

Both walking and running offer significant health benefits for people with diabetes, but the choice depends on your fitness level and personal health considerations. If you’re just starting out or looking for a low-impact exercise, walking might be the better choice.

On the other hand, if you’re an experienced exerciser looking to push your limits and improve your fitness, running could provide the extra challenge needed to control blood sugar levels.

Ultimately, the best exercise for managing diabetes is one that you enjoy and can stick with long term.