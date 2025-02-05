Valentine’s week 2025: Top romantic getaways in Meghalaya

Meghalaya, often called the “Abode of Clouds,” is a stunning state in India that offers breathtaking landscapes, serene hills, lush forests, and cozy weather, making it an ideal destination for couples looking to celebrate Valentine’s Week 2025.

From scenic lakes to vibrant caves, Meghalaya has many romantic spots perfect for a memorable getaway. Here are some of the top romantic destinations to visit with your partner.

Shillong

The capital city of Meghalaya, Shillong, is a charming hill station known for its beautiful landscapes and pleasant weather. This city, often called “Scotland of the East,” is perfect for couples who enjoy a mix of nature, culture, and adventure.

You can take a stroll by the picturesque Umiam Lake, enjoy boating, or visit the famous Elephant Falls. For a romantic evening, head to one of the cozy cafes offering stunning views of the hills.

Shillong also has several scenic spots like the Shillong Peak and Laitlum Canyons, which are perfect for a peaceful getaway.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, or Sohra, is one of the wettest places on Earth and offers a unique romantic experience. Known for its majestic waterfalls and lush greenery, it’s a paradise for nature lovers.

Take a walk through the famous Living Root Bridges, which are woven together by local tribes to form strong natural bridges. The sight of the falls, especially the Nohkalikai Falls, is something you and your partner will never forget. The misty environment and green surroundings provide an intimate setting for couples to relax and enjoy each other’s company.

Mawlynnong

If you’re looking for a quiet, peaceful escape, Mawlynnong is the perfect destination. Known as the cleanest village in Asia, this beautiful village offers a serene atmosphere with lush greenery, bamboo houses, and stunning landscapes.

The famous Sky View in Mawlynnong allows you to enjoy a panoramic view of the region, including views of Bangladesh’s border. It’s a great spot to relax and explore nature with your loved one in a calm, peaceful environment.

Dawki

Located near the Bangladesh border, Dawki is a hidden gem in Meghalaya, offering crystal-clear waters and scenic landscapes. The Dawki River, with its transparent water, is a popular spot for boating, making it an ideal place for couples.

You can also visit the nearby Shnongpdeng village for camping and enjoy a tranquil experience surrounded by nature. The lush hills and quiet atmosphere make Dawki the perfect getaway for couples looking for peace and beauty.

Nongriat

Nongriat, a small village near Cherrapunji, is famous for the Double Decker Living Root Bridge. It’s a bit off the beaten path, making it an ideal destination for couples who want to explore a remote and tranquil location.

The trek to Nongriat through dense forests and small villages offers an adventure like no other. Once you reach the Double Decker Root Bridge, the sight is magical, and it offers a perfect romantic spot for couples to enjoy nature’s beauty.

Sohra

Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, offers more than just rain. The beauty of Sohra lies in its mist-covered hills, beautiful waterfalls, and lush forests. For a romantic day, you can visit the Nohkalikai Falls, which is the tallest waterfall in India.

A walk along the valleys with misty clouds will provide you with the perfect setting to relax and bond with your partner.

Meghalaya is full of natural beauty, charm, and tranquility, making it a great destination for couples to spend Valentine’s Week 2025.

Whether you enjoy exploring waterfalls, boating on clear rivers, or walking through misty landscapes, Meghalaya offers all of this and more. For couples looking for romance, adventure, and nature, Meghalaya is an unforgettable destination.