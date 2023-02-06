As you complete your education and be prepared to move towards a working/employed life, the struggle turns out to be searching for a desired job.

Even though you are qualified educationally, finding a job is still a task that needs more effort then what you had during your exams and with these many end up failing to land on their dream job.

Freshers need to follow certain rules while searching for a desired job or even landing into a promising career option.

Here are the strategies that you can follow to manifest the desired job:

Visualize your dream job

Your dream job is the job sector or field you want to work into. Identify your ambition and love for the type of career you are planning to get a job. Close your eyes and imagine yourself to get into the dream job. See yourself as already having this job, feel the emotions and focus on what it feels like having your dream job.

Identify your desired job

Define the specifications you want in a job. Be specific and pen down your job requirements, desired salary, location, job role and any other important details.

Create a positive mindset

Determination play a key role in achieving the type of job you want to get into. Work on developing a positive and confident mind set and focus on the present moment.

Take action

Make a resume highlighting all the important points about yourself, write a compelling cover letter and prepare for job interviews. Start actively seeking job opportunities and network effectively with people from their respective field.

Stay persistent

Stay persistent in your job search until and unless you get the desired job. Work every day on your skills that will help to add to your resume making you a potential candidate to get a job. Don’t stay idle or waste time instead learn something new which will add to your skills until you get a job.

The key is to be patient, stay positive, persistent, determined and trust the process that the right job will come to you at the right time.