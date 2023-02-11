In this social media era, Instagram reels and YouTube shorts are quite popular among people.

Today, there are many social media influencers which create interesting content for entertainment but only few influencers were successful in striking a chord of laughter, and relatability and could create a connection with the audience.

Earlier, comedy content was not popular but now comedy content has skyrocketed and has gained a lot of popularity.

Now comedy content is not just about narrating a funny story or jokes but it’s more of a good scripting, being humorous, realistic, delivery and proper timing.

With their humorous and hilarious content, creators are taking over Instagram and YouTube. Instagram has been one of the important platform to hone their skills and engage with their audience.

Here is a list of 5 Instagram influencers that you must check if you love watching funny content:

Dharna Durga – She doesn’t follow the trends rather create trends instead. Dharna has achieved 206K followers on her Instagram handle. Dharna showcases content that is relatable to all age groups. She has created her own multiverse of characters who often feature in her videos as either Ramu Kaka, desi dads & moms, annoying neighbors or the stereotypical relative among several others.

Jagriti Pahwa – She is a comedy content creator and is ruling over the internet with her sharp mind and interactive skills. Jagriti has 172K followers on her Instagram handle and 1.78 million subscribers on her YouTube account.

Zee Aly – Truly showcasing her talent through 'an untamed lens', Zee's content will remind you of Hyderabadi Mirch. She is funny, witty and her content will tickle your funny bones. With over 171K followers on her Instagram, Zee is more than a content creator, she is an actor who also featured in a Hyderabadi web series and is also an entrepreneur and founder of brands like Aangan Events and Hydrostan.

Raghav Sharma – He has 79.7K followers on his Instagram handle and is well known for his comedy contents. Raghav is famous for creating short, snappy, relatable comic videos on everyday people, situations and incidents.

The Baijs – Gulafshan Baji (Shazma) and Shabbo Baji (Soha) are a crazy sister duo making desi content to crack you up! They have 292K followers on Instagram handle.