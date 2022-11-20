GUWAHATI: Most of the youths from Assam are commonly bullied on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

This was revealed following a survey conducted in 24 universities and educational institutions in Assam.

The survey was conducted by around 9500 National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers in Assam.

The poll was facilitated by the UNICEF to support the Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR).

The poll also revealed that 95% of the youth in Assam face mental health issues due to corporal punishment.

An analysis of the poll showed 35% of young people experienced corporal punishment at home, 25% in school, and 14% in other spaces such as private coaching centres and on sports grounds.

About 26% experienced it in all the three settings.

The most common form of punishment was being hit or slapped on the limbs (67%) followed by yelling or verbal abuse (16%).

Close to 60% of the young people who went through corporal punishment said that it impacted their social relationships — it led to stress, anxiety and fear for 24% while 17% reported physical injury, the poll report said.