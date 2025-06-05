Your evening routine plays a big role in how well you sleep at night. According to health experts, what you do in the last few hours before bed can affect how quickly you fall asleep and how rested you feel in the morning.

Many people scroll through their phones, watch TV, or eat late dinners without realizing how it may harm their sleep. The bright light from screens can confuse your brain and delay the release of melatonin, the hormone that helps you feel sleepy. Experts suggest putting your phone away at least an hour before bedtime.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Having a set bedtime also helps. Going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, can train your body to sleep better. Drinking caffeine or eating heavy meals late in the evening can disturb your sleep too. Instead, light snacks like a banana or a warm glass of milk are better choices.

Activities like reading a book, taking a warm shower, or eat late dinners without realizing how it may harm their sleep. The bright light from screens can confuse your brain and delay the release of melatonin, the hormone that helps you feel sleepy. Experts suggest putting your phone away at least an hour before bedtime.

Having a set bedtime also helps. Going to sleep and waking up at the same time every day, even on weekends, can train your body to sleep better. Drinking caffeine or eating heavy meals late in the evening can disturb your sleep too. Instead, light snacks like a banana or a warm glass of milk are better choices.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Activities like reading a book, taking a warm shower, or doing light stretches can calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep. Meditation and deep breathing also help reduce stress, which is often a reason why people toss and turn at night.

In short, your evening habits matter more than you think. By making small changes, like avoiding screens, eating early, and relaxing before bed, you can improve your sleep quality and wake up feeling fresh.