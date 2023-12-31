Today is the last day of the year. Everyone is ready to say goodbye to this year and welcome a new one preparing for parties with family and friends!

An alcoholic celebration with friends tonight can be a fun time but to relieve the hangover of the busy year that too on a Monday will be little tough. However, if you drink too much alcohol, you will have a hangover in the morning. How can you avoid such suffering? The simplest tip is not to drink alcohol, and if you do, drink less; Otherwise, drink water from time to time.

However, that is not the case for everyone!

When you have to drink alcohol at a party, at least you have to drink to your heart’s content, there is a special addiction to addiction!!



Let’s see if there is a science-based way to get rid of a hangover.

Yes, there is!

A team of researchers at Brown University in Rhode Island, USA, has conducted research on this and published some findings.

Their paper found that hangovers were directly related to congeners in alcohol.

Now what is a congener?

It is a by-product of the winemaking process.

The higher the level of congeners in alcohol, the greater the hangover will be.

But people drink alcohol without doing the research.

How do you know which alcohol contains how much?

Simple! The color of the liquor will give you an indication of the amount of congener. Wines that are more colorful also have higher levels of congeners.

This means that red wine or even beer or whisky, brandy or rum has more congener, but white wine or vodka or gin has less congener.



Many other researchers, however, do not want to consider this as conclusive research. They also mention the role of other substances in alcohol such as histamine and sulfite.

There are also age and individual differences, older people have more hangovers.

However, the statutory warning: Alcohol is harmful to health. Rather than remove the worry of a hangover, get away from the illusion of alcohol if you can