All food contains stardust because all matter in the universe is made up of stardust. The elements that make up our bodies, such as carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, were all created in the cores of stars billions of years ago.

When these stars exploded, they scattered these elements throughout the universe. These elements eventually coalesced into planets, including Earth.

We have listed some specific foods that contain a high concentration of stardust:

Apple: Apples are a good source of potassium, which is an essential mineral that helps regulate blood pressure and nerve function. Potassium is also found in stardust.

Bananas: Bananas are a good source of potassium, vitamin B6, and fiber. Vitamin B6 is important for brain function, and fiber is important for gut health.

Broccoli: Broccoli is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber. Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps protect cells from damage, vitamin K is important for blood clotting, and fiber is important for gut health.

Eggs: Eggs are a good source of protein, choline, and vitamin D. Protein is important for building and repairing tissues, choline is important for brain development, and vitamin D is important for bone health.

Milk: Milk is a good source of calcium, protein, and vitamin D. Calcium is important for bone health, protein is important for building and repairing tissues, and vitamin D is important for bone health.

Fish: Fish is a good source of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, and vitamin D. Protein is important for building and repairing tissues, omega-3 fatty acids are important for heart health, and vitamin D is important for bone health.

So, the next time you eat a meal, remember that you are literally eating a piece of the universe