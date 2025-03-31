Soha Ali Khan & daughter Inaaya’s festive look wins hearts on Eid

Soha Ali Khan and her daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, stole the spotlight this Eid with their adorable matching outfits.

Dressed in elegant pink suits, the mother-daughter duo radiated charm and grace as they celebrated the festive occasion.

Sharing a heartwarming video on social media, Soha gave fans a glimpse of their special day. The clip featured beautiful moments, including little Inaaya planting a sweet kiss on her mom’s cheek and their pet dog making an appearance.

Adding to the festive vibes, Soha paired the video with Jasleen Royal’s soulful track “Sahiba.” Wishing her followers, she captioned the post, “Eid Mubarak. Wishing you all a happy Eid filled with joy, prosperity, and peace. #eidulfitr.”

On the work front, Soha is gearing up for her next film, “Chhorii 2,” where she steps into the role of an antagonist. The much-anticipated horror sequel will see Nushrratt Bharuccha reprising her role, battling sinister forces once again to protect her child.

With heightened suspense, deeper horror elements, and unexpected twists, “Chhorii 2” promises to be a gripping watch. This marks Soha Ali Khan’s big return to the big screen in a never-seen-before avatar. It will also be her first collaboration with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Speaking about the project, Vikram Malhotra, CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, expressed excitement over the sequel, stating that the success of “Chhorii” proved that well-crafted horror stories resonate deeply with audiences.

With director Vishal Furia returning to helm the project, the stakes are set higher, promising an even more intense and chilling experience. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what this spine-tingling sequel has in store.