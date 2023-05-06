Actor Sobhita Dhulipala keeps slaying fashion goals from her fashion dairies on her Instagram profile.

Sobhita has created a fashion statement by acing casual ensembles to her traditional look in festive attires to her boss babe look in formal power suits. The actor is well known for her elegant fashion sense and has always left her fans amazed with her great fashion sense.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming series The Night Manager. The web series stars Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles and The Night Manager’s season finale is slated to be released on June 30.

Recently, Sobhita shared pictures for the promotion of her upcoming series The Night Manager. Sobhita is currently busy with the promotions of the season finale of The Night Manager and keeps her fans updated with snippets from her promotion diaries on social media. Sobhita amused the fashion designer Varnika Sangoi as she wore a sleek black dress from the shelves of the designer’s house. The actor looked gorgeous in the black bodycon dress and a tie-up detail on one side of the attire.

The fashionista completed the look in black and silver stilettos from the shelves of Jimmy Choo and statement danglers. Styled by fashion stylist Karishma Diwan, Sobhita ached the look with minimal makeup with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and nude lipstick as she posed for pictures.