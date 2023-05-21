Bollywood superstar Shilpa Shetty is well-known for her remarkable sense of fashion.

The actor recently attended an event of Mamaearth, which awarded the Indians known for their contributions to the society.

Shilpa shared several pictures of her look in the event on Instagram. Apart from her acting skills, she is also known for her fitness goals.

Shilpa appeared stunning in a silver sequined attire from the collection of the fashion designer Judith Leiber.

She flaunted a silver cut-out gown featuring turtle neck details and sleeveless patterns.

The silver ensemble looked perfect complementing her hourglass figure.

The cut- out details at the sides of the waist, the ensemble cascaded to a sleek long skirt with a train and a knot detail in the middle of the waist.

The outfit also had a thigh-high middle slit.

Posting pictures on Instagram, she captioned “Dream big, sparkle more.”

The diva accessorized the look with diamond bracelets from the house of Renu Oberoi Luxury Jewellery.

She carried a silver embellished sling bag with it.

Styled by fashion stylist Mohit Rai, Shilpa wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in silver eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

Shilpa also shared a snippet of the special evening on her Instagram handle.