Fitelo is a healthcare management brand and the marketing strategies of the founders have impressed the Sharks on Shark Tank India 4.

It has been founded by Mac Singh and Sahil Bansal who were childhood friends and struggled with obesity since childhood.

Having tried several ineffective weight-loss programs over the years, the duo reconnected at a networking event in 2019 and bonded over their passion for sustainable and natural weight loss outcomes.

With a wealth of experience in nutrition, tech, and recruitment, the two joined forces to create a product focused on achieving long-term fitness through habit building and lifestyle modification and thus founded Fitelo

Fitelo takes users beyond just workouts and diets and equips you with the behavioral tools you need to make weight loss permanent and long-term

The duo terms Fitelo as ‘India’s No. 1 App for weight loss, PCOS, diabetes and thyroid management.’

Here are some weight loss dessert recipes of Fitelo which impressed the Sharks-

Apple Halwa

Ingredients-

Apple – 3 small Cinnamon – 1 pinch Almonds – 10 Ghee – 1 tsp

Method-

1. Dry roast three grated apples in a pan.

2. Add a pinch of cinnamon in it and stir thoroughly

3. Put a teaspoon of ghee in another pan and roast ten almonds in it

4. Mix it well with the apple mixture

5. Serve hot

Phirni

Ingredients-

35g makhana 500ml milk Cardamom powder 10 kesar (saffron) strands 1 apple Optional: pistachios and red rose petals for garnish

Method-

1. Grind 35g makhana in a blender

2. Head 500 ml milk in a pan

3. Add the makhana mixture, cardamom powder and kesar strands in it and mix thoroughly

4. Add some lukewarm water and stir till the mixture attains a thick consistency

5. Grate an apple over it and garnish it with pistachios and red rose petals for added taste