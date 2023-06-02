Actor Rakul Preet Singh continues to amaze us with her stunning stylish looks. She is not just a talented actress but is also known as a fashion icon. Recently, the pictures from her Maldives vacation gave fashion inspiration to the people. She never fails to amaze people with her fashion sense whether it is on the silver screen or in the Maldives vacation. Her latest vacation look is no exception, as she exudes allure in a printed co-ord set.

Rakul posted a series of pictures on social media dressed up in a playful co-ord set on the sandy beach. The Instagram post showcased that she was enjoying her time in Maldives.

Rakul chose a stylish co-ord set from the fashion brand Aroka. The ensemble involves a captivating halter top that beautifully accentuated her collarbone with its understated sensuality, adorned with a unique print and hand-ruched details. The fashionista paired the top with matching pants featuring intricate gulmohar petal artwork.

The diva accessorized it with golden button stud earrings and a sleek smartwatch adorning her wrist. She complemented the attire with eye-catching vibrant red flats.

Rakul opted for a minimalistic makeup look keeping it simple yet elegant. She glammed up with nude mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush for a natural glow, and bold red lipstick. Complementing her overall appearance, she styled her hair in a chic and neat high bun.

Some of Rakul’s well-known films are Yaariyan, Doctor G, Runway 34, De De Pyaar De and Chhatriwali.