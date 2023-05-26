Fashion trends keep on changing, offering a range of clothing styles, fabrics and brands. With the change in season, the fabric and we way we dress up also changes. During summer, it is essential to dress up comfortably following the latest fashion trends. Getting decked up for men is as important as dressing up for women.

Here let’s give you a glimpse of the latest fashion trends for men this summer:

Lightweight fabrics

Go for linen shirts, cotton T-shirts, polo shirts, chambray and lightweight denim shirts, chino pants and flip-flops that are comfortable to wear in the hot scorching weather. Loose fitted clothes and sober colours are your allies to stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer.

Tropical prints

Tropical prints make you look trendy and aesthetic that gives you a soothing vibe of the sunny weather. These prints features lively patterns is inspired by the flora and fauna in the tropical regions around the world. One popular way to embrace tropical prints is through Hawaiian shirts. You can embrace the look by pairing Hawaiian shirt with solid-coloured shorts or chino pants to create a vibrant tropical print.

Baggy clothes

Baggy clothes give you a stylish yet comfortable look for the sunny season. From large oversized t-shirts, wide-leg pants, loose shorts, and relaxed shirts. When wearing baggy clothes, it’s important to find a balance and maintain a cohesive look. Pair loose-fitted clothes with highly-fitted clothes to make you look balanced and stylish.

Bold colours

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with vibrant colours. Add colours like bright yellows and oranges to electric blue and pink which reflect the liveliness of the season. The intense electric blue shade adds a pop of colour to the outfit. Pair it with sneakers or a watch to complete the look. While opting for bold colours, it’s important to balance them with some neutral shades or complementary shades that make you look appealing.