OYO updates check-in rules for unmarried couple

Guwahati: OYO, one of the major hotel bookings companies in India has introduced a new policy in terms of booking by unmarried couples.

OYO has introduced a new check-in policy in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, effective immediately, to better align with “local social sensibility.” The policy requires couples to present valid proof of relationship for bookings.

Partner hotels are also given the discretion to decline couple bookings based on their judgment, in line with community norms.

The move comes after feedback from civil society groups and local residents, particularly in Meerut, who urged OYO to address concerns related to unmarried couples checking in. The company also mentioned that residents from other cities had petitioned for similar measures.

OYO emphasized its commitment to safe and responsible hospitality, balancing individual freedoms with its responsibility to work alongside law enforcement and community groups. “We respect personal liberty but also recognize our duty to listen to the concerns of the local communities we operate in,” said Pawas Sharma, Region Head for OYO North India.

The company aims to reshape its image as a safe and family-friendly brand, catering to families, students, business travelers, religious individuals, and solo travelers. This initiative is also part of a broader effort to encourage longer stays and build customer loyalty.

In addition, OYO has launched nationwide initiatives, including seminars with police and hotel partners on safe hospitality practices, blacklisting hotels promoting immoral activities, and taking action against unauthorized properties using the OYO brand.