The historic botanical splendor of Northeast India extends beyond beauty and its forests harbor medicinal treasures which are used by diverse tribes. The plants of Northeast India are rich in bioactive compounds and heal ailments. Here are 10 unique plants from Northeast’s tropical, sub-tropical, littoral forests and grasslands.

From fever-reducing nettle-tree to immune-boosting giloy, Northeast’s native flora is a living apothecary. These plants are rich in alkaloids (used for malaria treatment, pain relief), isoflavones (used in curing several cancer types and hormonal disorders), tannins (prevents cancer and heart diseases), and more.

Across districts like Lakhimpur and Dhemaji, villagers rely on local herbs for healthcare. This article explores ten plants which are valued for treating digestive issues, infections, hypertension, and more. The emphasis will be put on their Assamese names and botanical identities.

Hydrocotyle sibthorpioides (Xaru manimuni)

This creeping herb’s entire plant is used traditionally to address diarrhea and dysentery. The plant contains saponins and flavonoids, offering antimicrobial and anti?inflammatory benefits. Tribal practitioners administer decoctions of the whole herb for gastrointestinal ailments.

Centella asiatica (Bar manimuni)

It is prepared as juice and it aids appetite and calms dysentery. Triterpenoids and flavonoids in it help improve cognitive function and gut mucosa recovery. It is widely used among Assamese tribes, and remains as a cornerstone of mental and digestive wellness in traditional remedies.

Houttuynia cordata (Mosondari)

Mosondari leaves treat diarrhea and dysentery effectively. Indigenous healers use its decoctions to soothe bowel disorders. Phytochemicals including essential oils and flavonoids help in reducing gut inflammation and supports intestinal healing after infections or food poisoning episodes.

Costus speciosus (Jam lakhuti)

Jam lakhuti is a tuberous shrub used to treat jaundice, pneumonia, and stomach pain in women. Healers rely on its roots for decoctions that support liver function and respiratory health. It provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory protection, making it valuable for systemic ailments.

Vitex negundo (Posotia)

It is locally known as Posotia, this shrub’s leaves are antiseptic and analgesic. It is widely used for cough, throat soreness, and back pain, and contains iridoids and flavonoids. Steam inhalation or leaf paste relieves respiratory distress and muscular aches.

Mentha spicata (Podina)

Podina or spearmint’s leaves are crushed for herbal tea or poultices. It is traditionally consumed to manage high blood pressure and digestive upsets. Menthol, rosmarinic acid, and flavonoids provide vasodilatory, calming, and carminative effects. It’s a staple in Assamese households for gut comfort and cardiovascular support.

Sarcochlamys pulcherrima (Mesaki)

Mesaki shrub leaves treat hypertension. Tribal women apply leaf pastes topically or drink decoctions for blood pressure regulation. Bioactive flavonoids and tannins help dilate blood vessels and reduce oxidative stress, supporting vascular health and hypertension relief in rural communities.

Pogostemon benghalense (Shukloti)

This aromatic shrub’s stem and leaves are used postpartum to induce uterine contraction. Essential oils and phenolics drive uterotonic effects. Mothers drink herbal decoctions during recovery phases. It helps tone the uterus after childbirth.

Clerodendrum glandulosum & Dillenia indica

It is used for hypertension, diabetes, cough, and dysentery. Leaves/shrub juices are consumed as antidiabetic and antihypertensive remedy. Its roots treat fever, cough, diabetes, diarrhea, and skin issues. It is rich in antioxidants, tannins, mucilage, and flavonoids, and aids antimicrobial, antidiarrheal, anti-inflammatory therapy .

We are in an era of sudden cardiac arrests and irregular health implications. Bridging traditional wisdom with scientific research could open pathways for novel herbal pharmaceuticals. Prioritizing conservation, sustainable use, and further pharmacological validation ensures this botanical heritage continues supporting health across Northeast India and perhaps far beyond. As modernization threatens oral traditions, documenting these species is vital to preserving invaluable healthcare practices.