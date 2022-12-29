With 2023 almost approaching close to us, it is time again to bid goodbye to 2022 by having a blast with your friends and family on December 31 or on the day of New Year’s Eve.

It is always a secret wish among each one of us to welcome a New Year with lots of positivity and hope by celebrating the last day of a year in a grand style with the people whose company we enjoy wholeheartedly.

However, our busy schedules and financial worries often restrains us from celebrating New Year’s Eve as we originally imagine in the deepest corners of our minds.

If you do not want to partake in celebrating New Year’s Eve without spending too much money, fret not as there are numerous super cheap and eco-friendly ways of making a grand entry for 2023.

To welcome 2023 in a positive manner and renewed hopes, you can follow these super cheap and eco-friendly ways of celebrating New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2022-

Witness the last sunset of 2022 memorably with the people you love

Sunsets are the magical time of a day as the vast blue sky mesmerizingly blazes up in fiery red, yellow and orange hues and these fiesta of magnificent colours is indeed a visual pleasure for the eyes. During the evening of December 31, 2022, you can go up to your terrace with your loved ones and spend a lovely winter date atop your places of residences over hot cups of tea / coffee along with some crispy or sweet snacks while the sun sets beautifully in the background. Besides taking the perfect snapshots of the sunset from different angles in your terrace with your mobile phones, don’t forget to take a memorable groupfie with your bunch of lovely people against the pleasing backdrop of the glorious setting sun.

Visit a place of interest in your local area

A good way of saving money is to plan a trip to a place of interest in your city / town / village instead of setting away to explore some spots of fascination that you have found on the Internet or heard from people around you. Be it a beautiful park, a religious place, a scenic lake or an old museum, you can spend a lovely time with your loved ones by exploring the sights and sounds of the places of interest in your city / town / village. From deciding the best ways of posing and good methods of taking shots during photo/ selfie sessions to analysing the sights and sounds you have witnessed with your group of people, you can pass New Year’s Eve wholesomely in a mood of celebration.

Party together with the people you love at home

While there are hotels and shopping malls galore that promises people to give out a night to remember with numerous kinds of programmes on New Year’s Eve, there can’t be a comforting and classic way of partying than the old-school method of hosting friends and relatives at home. Watch movies together, spend time over varieties of board games, gossip heartily on topics you love etc. These beautiful ways of bonding together with the people you love will ensure that December 31, 2022 passes away as a lovely memory in the blink of an eye. Meanwhile, there can’t be anything better than celebrating New Year’s Eve at home by cooking meals together, dining wholeheartedly over a grand dinner with peals of laughter and lastly singing and dancing around a bonfire in the backyards.

