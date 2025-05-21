As the monsoon season spreads across the country, bringing cool winds and steady rain, kitchens everywhere start to fill with comforting smells and flavors. This season not only brings relief from the summer heat but also changes our food cravings. As the rains begin, light summer meals give way to warm, hearty dishes that bring comfort and satisfaction.

Everyone has a favorite rainy-day treat, something spicy, something hot, or a dish that brings back memories of home. The monsoon is the perfect time to indulge in comfort food that warms both the body and soul.

Here are some simple and classic recipes that make rainy days feel extra special.

Masala Chai and Pakoras

No monsoon recipe list is complete without this iconic duo. A hot cup of masala chai brewed with spices like ginger, cardamom, and clove, paired with crispy onion or potato pakoras, is a timeless favourite. For variety, try spinach, paneer, or even banana flower fritters for a regional twist.

Moong Dal Khichdi

Simple, nourishing, and gentle on the stomach, moong dal khichdi is the perfect comfort food for rainy days. Cooked with rice, lentils, ghee, and mild spices, it can be served with pickles, papad, or a dollop of yogurt. It’s especially ideal when the weather calls for something wholesome and easy to digest.

Hot Soups and Broths

From classic tomato soup to hearty vegetable or chicken broths, soups are a monsoon staple. Infused with ingredients like garlic, black pepper, and turmeric, they not only warm you up but also help boost immunity. Regional varieties like thukpa (a Tibetan noodle soup) or rasam from the South offer flavour-packed options.

Steamed Snacks: Momos and Idlis

Steamed foods are a healthy and satisfying choice during the monsoon. Momos filled with vegetables or meat are perfect when paired with spicy chutney. Likewise, idlis, especially rava or masala variants, make for a light, tasty treat when served with hot sambar or coconut chutney.

Spicy Chaats

While eating from street vendors during the monsoon may raise hygiene concerns, homemade chaat is a safe and delicious alternative. Try making aloo tikki chaat, sev puri, or dahi bhalla using fresh ingredients at home. These tangy, spicy snacks are sure to brighten up any rainy afternoon.

Sweet Treats: Malpua and Halwa

A warm dessert can be the perfect end to a monsoon meal. Malpuas, deep-fried pancakes soaked in syrup, or a simple suji (semolina) halwa prepared with ghee and nuts, can bring warmth and indulgence to a cold, rainy evening.

Corn on the Cob (Bhutta)

Roasted corn on the cob, lightly charred and rubbed with lemon juice, salt, and chilli powder, is a quintessential monsoon snack. Often sold by roadside vendors during showers, it’s easy to recreate at home using a gas stove or oven. The smoky flavour and simplicity of bhutta make it a nostalgic and satisfying treat.

Vegetable Maggi with a Twist

A quick bowl of hot, soupy instant noodles has become a modern comfort food, especially on rainy days. Add a handful of vegetables like capsicum, carrots, peas, or even paneer cubes for a nutritious upgrade. With the right seasoning, it becomes a personalised dish loved by all ages.

A Season of Simple Pleasures

Monsoon recipes are more than just food, they are expressions of tradition, warmth, and seasonal joy. Cooking during this time becomes an experience in itself, whether it’s brewing a fresh cup of tea, preparing a family favourite, or experimenting with local ingredients. As the rain pours outside, these meals offer comfort inside, turning every bite into a reminder of how food can uplift even the gloomiest day.

So, this monsoon let your kitchen be filled with the aroma of spices, the sizzle of hot oil, and the comfort of meals made with love.