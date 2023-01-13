Magh Bihu marks the end of the reaping season that is celebrated to spot the shift in the Sun’s solstice.

The festival is celebrated with great exhilaration and fervour across the state of Assam.

When the Sun sets its foot towards the North, it is celebrated with great passion and enthusiasm for its significant effect on agriculture and crops.

On the auspicious occasion of Magh Bihu, here we share a list of wishes and greetings which you can share with your loved ones:

Happy Bihu 2023 Advance: Wishes

I wish you good health, peace and happiness on the beautiful day of Bihu. Happy Magh Bihu!

May Bihu bring prosperity and happiness to you and your family. Happy Magh Bihu.

Magh Bihu is celebrated to mark the end of the harvesting season. Wishing you a wonderful Magh Bihu, my dear friend. I hope you have a great year filled with prosperity!

May the festival of Magh Bihu, fill your life with love and happiness. Here’s extending my warm greetings and best wishes to you and your family.

May Magh Bihu fill your life with love and happiness.

May this Magh Bihu shower you with everything you have wished for. May there be no trace of sorrow in your life.

May the sweetness of gur and the warmth of til bring happiness to your life. Happy Bhogali Bihu to you and your family.

Happy Bihu 2023 Advance: Greetings

Happy Bhogali Bihu to all your friends and family.

May the joyous season bring happiness & prosperity. Happy Bhogali Bihu.

Let us all welcome Magh Bihu 2023 with open arms and positive thoughts.

Wishing you loads of health, wealth, joy and success on this beautiful festival of Bihu!

This Bihu, I pray to God to give us strength to start afresh and achieve great success in life. Have a happy Bihu!

Another, Bihu, another Year and here you are awaiting a life that you have always imagined! May your world fill with life and the surroundings with love!

Let this Bihu usher in a Good and Sweet Year, both materially and spiritually.