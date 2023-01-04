Pope Benedict XVI, who was the head of Catholic Church and sovereign of Vatican City State from April 19, 2005 to February 28, 2013, passed away on the occasion of New Year’s Eve on December 31, 2022.

The Pope, who died at the age of 95 years and almost a decade later after he announced his retirement due to health issues, has given some great pieces of motivational advice that continue to inspire people even today.

Here are 10 motivational quotes of Pope Benedict XVI that can serve as the perfect good morning wishes-

1. “If you follow the will of God, you know that in spite of all the terrible things that happen to you, you will never lose a final refuge”

A perfect quote which reminds us that God is the only companion to whom we can turn to in the times of distress seeking for hope and solace.

2. “We are not some casual and meaningless product of evolution. Each one of us is the result of a thought of God”

Our lives are precious and this inspiring quote beautifully depicts that all of us have a purpose to fulfill in Earth

3. “The foundation of the world is love, so even when no human being can or will help you, you may go on, trusting in the One that loves you”

A great way of remembering that God never betrays its children when our closed ones do not lend a helping hand

4. “The ways of the Lord are not easy, but we were not created for an easy life but for great things, for goodness”

Life is not a bed of roses but full of thorns so it is the duty of us to create our beautiful life by overcoming challenges

5. “Each of us is a result of a thought of God. Each of us is willed. Each of us is loved. Each of us is necessary”

A beautiful motivational quote which perfectly describes how precious we are to be able to live on this Earth and be a cause of help to our loved ones

6. “God loves us. This is the great truth of our life; it is what makes everything else meaningful”

Unconditional and selfless love can only be received from God and this is the wonderful truth due to which we can turn to Him in times of distress

7. “The world offers you comfort. But you were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness.”

Our life becomes meaningful only when we struggle hard to achieve our goals and this beautiful quote wonderfully depicts that great fame can be attained only from our good deeds

8. “Evil draws its power from indecision and concern for what other people think.”

It is always best for us to stay away from confusion and the opinions of other people as they ruin our inner peace and make us take steps which aren’t fruitful for us at all

9. “Do you want to know yourself better? Then discover silence.”

When we take a moment of silence to reflect on ourselves, we can all realize our worth in this planet.

10. “The environment is God’s gift to everyone, and in our use of it we have a responsibility towards the poor, towards future generations, and towards humanity as a whole”

The environment is a beautiful place of habitation for human beings and all other life forms so we should be careful in taking care of it.

