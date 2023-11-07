Laughter yoga is a practice that combines movement and breathing exercises with laughter. It was created in 1995 by Dr. Madan Kataria, a physician from Mumbai, India. Dr. Kataria believes that laughter yoga can reduce stress, increase energy levels, improve quality of life, promote positivity, and increase people’s ability to cope with stress and stressful situations.

Laughter yoga is similar to traditional yoga practices, but it includes the addition of laughter. This helps to cultivate joy, relieve stress, and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Before we dive into our practice, let’s take a look at a few benefits of laughter:

Improves mood

Releases endorphins and feel-good hormones like serotonin and dopamine

Suppresses stress hormones like cortisol

Reduces pain

Lowers blood pressure

Strengthens the immune system

Lowers stress levels and rates of depression

Increases social connectedness

Improves relaxation

Heightens feelings of security and safety

Research conducted by Vanderbilt University Medical Center has revealed that laughing for 10 to 15 minutes burns between 10 and 40 calories. While this is not a significant amount, there are worse ways to burn a few calories.

The research also found that your body cannot tell the difference between fake and real laughter, so you can reap the benefits of laughter even when you are faking it.

Laughter yoga, like any other form of exercise, may not be right for everyone. It involves some physical exertion and intra-abdominal pressure. If you have any of the following conditions, you should not practice laughter yoga:

Any kind of hernia

Advanced piles

Any persistent cough

Epilepsy

Heart disease

High blood pressure

Severe backache

First or third trimester of pregnancy

Have given birth within the previous two months

Anything with acute symptoms

Incontinence of urine

Major psychiatric disorders

Surgery within the last 3 months

A typical laughter yoga practice has five segments that start with warm-up followed by deep breathing exercises, childlike playfulness, laughter exercises and ends with laughter meditation.

There are three basic types of laughter exercises:

Yogic laughter: These exercises are based on pranayama or yoga postures.

These exercises are based on pranayama or yoga postures. Playful laughter: These exercises are designed to help people move from simulated laughter to real laughter.

These exercises are designed to help people move from simulated laughter to real laughter. Value-based laughter: These exercises are intended to build positive feelings and program new automatic responses into the subconscious mind.

Laughter yoga has steadily increased in popularity since its creation in 1995. It involves several beneficial aspects of a traditional yoga class with the added benefit of making you happier.

