Apart from red-carpet events and promotional tours, the celebrities’ fashion sense is witnessed by the outfit they wear in the airport while travelling. Some stars take a relaxed approach in sweatsuits or other comfy fits while some decked up in their stylish outfits.

Recently, actors Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor dressed up in their comfy outfits and no-makeup in their latest airport look while returning to Mumbai.

Recently, actor Kareena Kapoor travelled to Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix. Kareena picked up a head-to-toe all-white look for her travels while Janhvi opted for a tank top and jogger pants set.

Kareena Kapoor had a blast in Monaco watching the F1 Grand Prix. Kareena Kapoor’s airport attire featured full-length sleeves hoodie, front pockets and a loose silhouette while the baggy pants come with cinched hem. Kareena styled the ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers and tinted sunglasses. She completed the look with a pulled-back sleek bun, glossy lips, rouged skin, a dewy base, and no makeup look.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor dressed up in lavender-coloured tank top and dark plum pants at the airport. The top features spaghetti straps, a plunge neck and back, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped midriff-baring hem length pairing it with a track pant. Janhvi teamed the outfit with a nude-coloured scarf wrapped around her neck. She complemented the look with a Goyard tote bag, and slip-on sandals. She completed the look with open wavy locks, glossy nude lip shade, rouged dewy face, and no makeup look.