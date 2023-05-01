Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao took to social media and informed fans about their upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi as they wrapped up for the film.

Penning up a wrap note in Instagram the actress said that 2years since she picked up the bat and now we have completed the shooting of the film. Now as the shooting of the film is over she feels a kind of emptiness like a blank canvas. She feels like she has been to war and back and saw many heroes who have performed action and stunts.

The actress also thanked the director of the film Sharan Sharma and her other co-star saying that Sharan Sharma made sure that no matter how difficult things got up none of us should compromise on their excellent performance. She also said that she was lucky to work with Rajkumar Rao. Concluding the post she thanked the producer Karan Johar for believing on her for the film. There were certain moments when it felt like the grind was destroying everyone and had destroyed them physically and mentally but she never lost faith on the film they have created.

Moreover, the actress will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also be a part of Jr NTR’s NTR 30. On the other hand, Rajkummar will next be seen in Stree 2. Stree 2 will also star Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Abhishek Banerjee.