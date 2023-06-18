The auspicious festival of Jagannath Rath Yatra, also known as the festival of chariots, is celebrated with great fervour all over the country.

It is the chariot procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Subhadra. This year, the festival will be beginning on June 20 and will end on June 21 as per the Hindu calendar.

Devotees visit temples at this time to worship their God and Goddess.

The oldest and the largest chariot festival is held in the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: History

It is believed that according to Hindu sacred texts like Brahma Purana, Padma Purana, Skanda Purana, the sister of Lord Jagannath, Subhadra desired to travel to Puri in Odisha.

Lord Jagannath to fulfil the wish of her sister left for Puri in a chariot with Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023: Significance

As per the Hindu mythology, deities, once stationed, are not removed from their position.

Even the chariots have their unique name as Lord Jagganath’s temple is called Nandighosh, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra’s chariots are called Taladhwaja.

Devotees pull the chariots as it is believed that touching the rope of the chariot cleanses all the sins committed by the people