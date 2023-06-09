India is all set to host 71st edition of Miss World after a long gap of 27 years. The beauty pageant is expected to be held in November or December this year, but the exact date is not yet known.

This year the beauty pageant will be held in United Arab Emirates (UAE). Contestants from over 130 countries will be participating in the beauty pageant to showcase their talents, passion and intelligence to participate in a series of rigorous competitions and their ability to contribute to society.

Meanwhile, according to sources, several rounds will be conducted for over a month to select the participants. Jamil Saidi, Chairman, PME said that the 71st edition of the Miss World will be organized in the most deserving country. Representatives of several countries around the globe will participate in it to experience Incredible India.

Miss World 2022 Karolina Bielawska said that India is preparing to welcome the world with open arms to exhibit the country’s grace, beauty and progressive spirit for Miss World 2023. She asks the audience to celebrate the power of women to make a difference in the world as we embark on this extraordinary journey.

According to Julia Morley, Chairperson and CEO, Miss World Organization said that she is delighted to announce India as the host for the 71st Miss World Final. She has a great affection for the country as she visited it for more than 30 years ago. She is excited to share the country’s unique and diverse culture, world class attractions and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world.

Moreover, the first women to win the crown from India was Reita Faria in the year 1966. Other renowned winners that bought laurels to the country are Aishwarya Rai (1994), Diana Hayden (1997), Yukta Mookhey (1999), Priyanka Chopra (2000). Miss India World 2022 Sini Shetty will be representing India in Miss World 2023 contest.