GUWAHATI: On June 5 last, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Ministry of Education, Government of India released its 2023 rankings of institutions of higher education in India.

In the pharmacy rankings, the Girijananda Chowdhury Institute of Pharmaceutical Science (GIPS), presently School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), brought laurels to Guwahati, Assam, by being the only private pharmacy institute that has received a ranking in the top 125 Pharmaceutical institutes across India.

The NIRF ranking is given based on five parameters, Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI), &Perception (PR). The NIRF ranking is a useful tool for students and parents to compare different institutions of higher education in India. It can help them to make informed decisions about where to pursue their higher studies. The NIRF ranking helps in maintaining and improving the quality of education in India by providing a benchmark for institutions.

The GIPS was established in 2007 with aim to provide the best pharmaceutical education, and to promote research and development activities in the North-eastern region of India. The NIRF ranking is a testament of its commitment to the delivery of high-quality education in the region.