Lizards are one of the most annoying creatures that nobody wants to see in their home. Many people fear them, while others find them disgusting or unsettling. Whether it’s their sudden movements, creepy appearance, or the fact that they can scurry into hidden corners, lizards are often unwelcome guests. Despite their harmless nature, their presence can cause discomfort and anxiety for many.

Fortunately, there are many simple strategies to keep them out. Here are some tips that can help you prevent lizards from entering your home:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Seal Cracks and Gaps

Lizards can get in through tiny holes. Check around windows, doors, and walls for cracks, and seal them using caulk or weather strips. Add door sweeps to block gaps under doors.

Keep Your Home Clean

Lizards come looking for food. Clean your house regularly, vacuum floors, and don’t leave dirty dishes or food lying around.

Use Natural Smells They Don’t Like

Lizards hate the smell of garlic, onions, and pepper. You can make a spray with these or put small amounts in places where lizards show up. Oils like lavender, lemongrass, and eucalyptus also help keep them away.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Install Mesh Screens

Put fine mesh on windows, vents, and air conditioners to stop lizards from sneaking in. Make sure there are no holes in the screens.

Get Rid of Insects

Lizards eat bugs. If you reduce insects in your home, lizards won’t have a reason to stay. Use bug sprays, traps, or screens to keep bugs away.

Use Lizard Traps

If lizards are already inside, try using safe traps to catch and remove them. Put traps near walls, windows, or corners.

Clean Up Outside

Trim plants, pick up fallen leaves, and remove outdoor clutter. Lizards hide in messy yards, so keeping it clean helps.

Change Outdoor Lighting

Lizards go where bugs are, and bugs love bright lights. Use yellow or orange outdoor bulbs since they attract fewer insects.

Try Store-Bought Repellents

You can buy lizard repellents at the store. Look for sprays or powders made with ingredients like naphthalene or diatomaceous earth.

Block Gaps in Floors and Walls

Look for small gaps near your baseboards or in your walls and seal them. Lizards love sneaking through these spots.

Keep Doors Closed

Don’t leave doors open for too long. If you like fresh air, use screen doors to let air in but keep lizards out.

Reduce Moisture

Lizards prefer cool, damp places. Use fans or dehumidifiers to keep your home dry, especially in basements or bathrooms.

Place Eggshells in Corners

Lizards don’t like the smell of eggs. Put crushed eggshells near windows, doors, and corners where they might enter.

Watch Your Indoor Plants

Lizards can hide in houseplants. Make sure your plants aren’t too big or messy, and check them often for insects.

Let Cats or Birds Help

Cats and some birds are natural lizard hunters. If you have pets like these, they can help keep the lizard population under control.

By following these tips, you can create a lizard-free environment in your home. With a little effort, you can keep your home peaceful and free from unwanted visitors.