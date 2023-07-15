Anxiety is mostly experienced when we fail in an exam or interview and it makes our moods quite worse but it is important for us to find ways or how to calm down for our mental health.

To calm down anxiety when you fail in an exam or interview, follow these 5 steps-

1. Pray

When you pray, you feel relieved because you can vent out your frustration directly to God which is an invisible source of higher power. Praying can give us hope and confidence to face tomorrow more strongly.

2. Meditate

Meditation is the best remedy to remove anxiety and resort to practicing it in a calm environment to get the best results. Pick up an airy and silent space in your house and sit in a relaxed position for 15 minutes meditating daily in early mornings.

3. Take a break

Sometimes going away for a short holiday to the mountains or a scenic spot can refresh your mind and allow you to concentrate more seriously on the work that is necessary. A break from the chaos of everyday world is necessary as relaxation can bring the much needed energy to restart anew.

4. Listen to music or motivational videos

Music can calm your mind and motivational videos can boost your positivity to restart with a fresh and renewed mind. Listen to calm and motivational songs and even melodious songs with lyrics expressing positivity and happiness can greatly soothe a distressed mind. Motivational videos are a great therapy for better mental health as it empowers an individual to get ready to do their best by changing their negative moods.

5. Work over your weaknesses

One of the most important ways to calm anxiety is to work to improve your weak spots so that confidence can easily come to you when you face an interview or exam next time. The best way to improve ourselves is to learn from our mistakes and correct them by taking action.