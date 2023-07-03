Horoscope Today | 3 July 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your philanthropic side is fading. You’re used to thinking about others before thinking about yourself, but today, things are about to change. Indeed, you fascinate those around you. You’ve found a new freedom. It seems that you’re liberated from your old self and totally fulfilled.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

Haven’t you wondered how it would feel to be omniscient, Taurus? Well, today you’re about to have this experience. You will have the energy of ten. People will come to you and ask for your guidance. You will easily find the solutions to their problems. Today the world belongs to you.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Today could provide an interesting opportunity to show your assets in a professional setting. People will be impressed by your personality and may even offer you a new job or exciting business proposal. You won’t be able to turn down the proposition and you will feel totally free and satisfied.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today you may have to commit to some values close to your heart, Cancer. As a child, you were aware of the role you had to play in society. You were greatly concerned about others. Today you will probably be asking yourself if you should get involved and make decisions in the general interest.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may feel your life is full of uninteresting people. You think they’re all alike and fit perfectly within a conservative society. You don’t want to be like them and would prefer to meet unusual individuals, people who differ from the crowd. They aren’t too far away. You just need to make an effort to look for them.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You might think you’re the most intelligent person in the world. You hover over the notions that bind us. You’re transformed into an artist who’s able to have great ideas. Remember that geniuses always think big. Today you’re one of them. Your ideas could help others.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Everybody knows that you’re very strong willed. You’ve always had a very active disposition. You have the ability to surmount all obstacles and soak up all the energy that comes to your aid. It seems that today your strength could be reinforced by some people you meet or by your group of friends, Libra.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your family life will give you a lot of work today. Some of your relatives may express a desire for independence and some might even try to rebel. If you don’t want to lose your cool, Scorpio, you should try to step away from all the excitement. It shouldn’t be too difficult for you to succeed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You aren’t the kind of person who likes to lead an ordinary life. You aren’t afraid of the unknown. You like to open up to new worlds and cultures. You sometimes feel willing to change your whole life. Sagittarius, to your great satisfaction, today you will probably experience unusual events that could lead your life in new directions.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You shouldn’t try to stay alone today, Capricorn. Once in a while you need to spend some time alone to ponder your life, to dream and wish for better things to come. But today you could meet someone who will take you places you aren’t accustomed to going. Try to stay available in order to seize this opportunity.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today you’ve decided to change things around you, Aquarius. You’re about to make radical changes to your life. You feel that you’re almost invulnerable, that nothing can resist you. You’re going to go beyond your boundaries even if it means that you might be forgetting your friends for a while. Carpe diem.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, you will have the opportunity to set the record straight with some of your relatives. Sometimes some of them take advantage of your kindness, and you serve without even a thought for yourself. The day will may be stressful and you may be irritable. Try to use the day to your advantage and get your life back in order.