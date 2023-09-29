Horoscope Today | 29 September 2023: If you are interested in astrology, take a look into your horoscope for today (29 September 2023).

A horoscope reveals the unique destiny of each individual, offering insight into the paths they will take in life.

We have listed the horoscope for the day (29 September 2023) without missing any signs.

Aries

Quick question, Aries: are you being indirect or manipulative in any way? Are you beating around the bush as a way to punish them? Today, you’re being guided to change your approach. To practise honesty and say what you need to in an honest and direct manner. Remember, active listening is an important part of the process.

Taurus

Consistency is a love language, one that you’re getting used to, Taurus. This is what it feels like to be in a brand new timeline. This is what it feels like to be with somebody who loves, appreciates you, and wants to elevate alongside you. Do yourself a favour, drop the mind and journey back to your heart.

Gemini

You feel like you’re in the midst of a massive awakening. You feel the world as you know it no longer exists, and that the veil is being lifted drastically and dramatically. Consider this as a blessing rather than a curse, Gemini. Right now, your higher self is holding space for you to see the world as it is.

Cancer

It’s all about love, passion and desire for you this full moon, Cancer. You want to explore who you are with them. You want to explore deeper layers of this connection. Know that it’s safe for you to come as you are, beautiful. Know that it’s safe for you to express your innermost thoughts; to express what you’ve been yearning to express for a while now.

Leo

You’re in love. You’re in love with life and everything it has to offer. You’re in love with this moment and all the grace and beauty it is bringing into your experience. You understand that both good days and not-so-good ones are a part of the package, and you’re learning that the best way to navigate with ease and flow is to accept life on life’s terms.

Virgo

We’re always talking about the manifestation, Virgo. We’re always hoping and praying for the fulfilment of our desires. But, what happens when these desires begin to take form in the physical? What happens when we realise we’re inching closer to the finish line? Do we operate from the old paradigms that keep us stuck in cycles of self-sabotage or embrace the opportunity to become who we are meant to become?

Libra

You know what’s the best part about growing older, wiser, and sexier? Having lesser effs to give. Now, you would agree wholeheartedly, wouldn’t you, Libra? This week, you’re showing up as the most authentic version of yourself, whatever that may be, as you walk the demons of self-doubt to the exit door.

Scorpio

In a world driven by selfish motives and the need for instant gratification, you’re being asked to commit to your long-term goals, Scorpio. To remember why you came to the earthly realm, to adopt a service-oriented approach and plant the seeds of change in the collective consciousness. It’s a good idea to practise the art of non-attachment as you fulfil your dharma, to surrender both your actions and the outcome of your actions to the mysterious forces above.

Sagittarius

You’re at a crossroads, Sagittarius. You can either do what you’ve always done and remain stuck in the same loop. Option two: you can face your fears, take a shot of courage and venture into the unknown. Remember, life doesn’t hand us a manual.

Capricorn

Healing is an entirely mysterious process. There are days when you feel like you’ve dealt with everything there is to deal with; that you’ve felt everything there is to feel within the inner landscape. And then, there are days when the old wounds resurface unexpectedly, leading you down a dark place.

Aquarius

There are times in our lives when we feel like we’re being rewarded generously for all of our efforts. And then, there are times when we feel like the hard work we’re putting in is bringing little or no abundance. Do yourself a favour and stay course. Stay committed to your path, stay committed to your goals.

Pisces

Pisceans in the field of education are being encouraged to prioritise both learning and teaching. If it helps you expand your mind and indulge your curious nature, it means you’re on the right track! The week ahead could also bring with itself the opportunity to connect with your mentors and guides; to seek the counsel of those who have helped you evolve into the version of you that you are today.