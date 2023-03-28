Horoscope Today | 28 March 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 28 March 2023.

Read what the stars have in store for you today (28 March 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your excellent financial condition and lavish lifestyle may attract many people to you.

You may also get possession of a property soon.

You may think about changing jobs.

Some may be high in stamina and think about hitting the road with friends.

You will be able to overcome all competition on the academic front to forge confidently ahead.

Your attractive personality may attract the attention of many people today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may find a potential buyer for your property.

Avoid lending money.

Some health-related issues are indicated so you should be extra cautious.

Your new job may be secure, long-lasting, and rewarding.

Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family.

Try to make an intimate romantic gesture to mend the fences with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Brown

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may feel helpless and demoralized due to certain business losses.

But keep yourself focussed.

A family or property matter may need third-party assistance.

You may feel a bit distracted at work due to accumulated stress or other personal issues.

You may be physically fit but feel emotionally weak.

You may go on a trip with your beloved but your partner may feel under the weather.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some may spend on business website designing services.

Travel agents may have a busy day.

Help from co-workers and an outstanding opportunity may let you finish pending tasks.

You may buy or sell a property today.

It seems to be a positive day and you may feel physically fit.

Someone from a different cultural background may be attracted to you and try to reach out.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Any kind of property investment is not suggested today.

Freelancers may get new projects and get a chance to work with clients from abroad.

You may go out for a party or attend a family event.

You will put in the required efforts on the professional or academic front to reap rich rewards.

You may meet someone and have strong feelings for him or her.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A moderately auspicious day is indicated on the financial front.

Avoid overthinking and overreacting over a small issue.

Property investment should be avoided today.

Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone.

Singles may meet interesting people and think about moving forward.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A business trip may turn out favourable and give you work opportunities.

Property investment may turn out rewarding in the near future.

Work pressure and tension may affect your mental health.

Some may plan to be romantic and share a special time with their beloved.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Dark Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may be in good financial condition and spend on some worthy thing.

Family members may plan a trip to a religious place.

Progress at work is indicated.

You may have a hectic schedule at work.

Some may invest in real estate today.

You may have to keep an eye on the academic progress of a family youngster.

Things may not go as per your plans on the love front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The day may bring mixed results for businesspersons.

Travel agents and real estate agents may earn good commissions today.

This is not the auspicious time to move to another job or start something new.

Some students can have second thoughts about the line they have chosen.

You may feel less attracted to your partner and try to find ways to add a spark to your current relationship.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Past investments may start reaping rewards and improve your finances.

You may spend time with children today.

Client meetings may turn favourable and get you rewards and appreciation.

An ancestral property may transfer to your name.

You may feel active and energetic.

Some of you may have to pull up your socks on the academic front.

Singles may find someone via dating sites and set a dinner date.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Your business may take off and keep your bank balance up.

The work front seems okay and you may be busy with a new project.

Property investment is suggested.

You should avoid traveling today.

Students thinking of higher studies will need a lot of hard work to make this happen.

You may make every effort to be with your beloved today and enjoy a peaceful walk with him or her.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Red

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may start a new venture with someone.

An argument with a parent or sibling may hamper your mood.

You may find potential buyers for your property today.

You may get a chance to show your multitasking skill at work.

A business or leisure trip may turn out exhausting and cost more than your expected budget.

You may feel good about your current relationship and share your feelings with your beloved.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: White