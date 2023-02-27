Horoscope Today | 27 February 2023: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could look like.

Here is the horoscope for 27 February 2023.

Read what the stars have in store for you today (27 February 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

It’s a wonderfully optimistic day, one to put equal effort into general social contacts and intense, intimate affairs. Some people will believe that all they have to do to make something happen is to think about it! Also, devote more attention to developing your special, creative talents.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The burning question is whether you should concede defeat over a moral issue. I think not, for your authoritarian approach matches the mood of the times better than anyone else’s somewhat flabby principles. Mind you, that doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t listen to other people’s wishes.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You should wait a little longer before signing on the dotted line, especially if money is an issue. Besides, promises made now may have to be amended before long. Something that appears to guarantee your security may in fact have slight disadvantages, so don’t take anything at face value.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Your bargaining power couldn’t be stronger but, as luck would have it, the opposition is almost insuperable. You had better be as business-like as possible and accept that half a loaf is better than none. But, then, you are well-versed in the arts of compromise.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Although in reality you are extremely fortunate, you seem to forget your many blessings. I know you’ve been carrying the world on your shoulders, but a quiet word here or there could remove one particular burden at a stroke. Just remember that someone, somewhere, loves you.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

To be perfectly blunt, you were born under the sign of the worrier. Today the Moon occupies a part of your horoscope which encourages you to see the worst or look for problems. The result? You’re likely to face up to fresh difficulties. The remedy? Lighten up a little!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may consider it best to distance yourself from professional or worldly affairs for a while and devote all your time and energy to making a go of social contacts, or of interests which concern nobody but you. And when you’re refreshed and revived then you’ll be able to play your full part in solving other people’s problems.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

You know better than anyone how difficult it is to distinguish fact from fantasy, yet you now have a chance to face up to the stark truth as never before. It’s all a matter of realising that you may have been mistaken all along. Not only that – but a rival might have been right!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Restriction is always followed by expansion. This is a basic law of astrology. So if you feel a little hemmed in today, do your best to be responsible and wait another few days before you let rip. There’s no hurry, so prepare your ground with care.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Difficult patterns involving planets like Venus, Jupiter and Mars may be seen as favourable rather than problematic. You may therefore be able to turn the tables on other people, and transform a block on your progress into a guarantee of your material security.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Now that the Sun is your servant rather than your master, you may feel free to make your own future. In some senses your situation reminds me of the prisoner who, on being set free, asked ‘what do I do now?’ That’s a question you’ll answer as the coming days and weeks pass.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Very soon everything will come into the open – or almost everything. This doesn’t mean that skeletons will be rattling indiscriminately in your emotional cupboards, but that you can choose when and where to make your feelings known. You might even be pleasantly surprised.