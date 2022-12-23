Horoscope Today | 23 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

Here is the horoscope for 23 December 2022.

ARIES (March 20 – April 20)

Suitable day to do things that make you feel good about yourself.

Chances of financial benefits. Perform charity and donations for mental peace.

Your charming personality will help you make new friends.

A sudden romantic encounter may confuse you.

Before committing to any partnership, listen to your inner feeling.

You may take your partner for granted in certain case.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Remedy: Apply white sandalwood mark on forehead to achieve success in job or business.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

As you take command of the situation, your anxiety will disappear.

Try not to lend money to anyone today. Give priority to the needs of family members.

You will get a beautiful surprise from your partner. Things seem to be in your favor at work.

You may like to spend time alone or reading a book. You will experience the positive side of your married life.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12.30 pm.

Remedy: Give sweetened rice to needy and poor people to strengthen your economic condition.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Attend social gatherings to change your mood. Past investments will give good results.

Your charming personality will help you make few new friends.

Your lover will be in a romantic mood. Suitable day for traders and businessmen.

You may have to devote extra time towards pending work in office. Married life will be beautiful.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Remedy: To enjoy the benefits of good health, ensure that your home gets sufficient sunlight.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The transit of Moon into Sagittarius will help you to relax a little. You want a break from your daily work.

Focus on yourself, you will find solution to all your problems. Cheer with others.

It will help you to stay positive. You can make investments in stocks and mutual funds.

Avoid going on a date today. You may attend a party at your home.

The tiff between you and your spouse will come to an halt.

You both will feel pleasure remembering the old beautiful days during a heated argument.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 4.45 pm to 5.30 pm.

Remedy: Gift blue flowers to your beloved for a stronger love relationship.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You will be engaged at different assignments to release stress that has engulfed your life.

You will improve your inner strength to face any kind of crisis.

Financial conditions will improve today. You may spend a wonderful evening with relatives or friends.

Love life will take a new turn today. You may be approached for marriage, but make a decision considering every aspect.

Your hard work will be paid off. Today, you will spend most of your time on unnecessary things.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11.30 am.

Remedy: Distribute chocolates among poor girls for a better relationship with beloved.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

You will socialise with your loved one. You will have a fantastic time with your friends.

Today, you may fall sick, so avoid any physical exertion. One of your siblings can ask for money.

You may visit a religious place or relative. Chemistry with your romantic partner will be awesome.

Your performance at workplace will be appreciated. Today, you may get into argument with someone close to you.

This will spoil your mood. If married, you will feel suffocated due to lack of understanding with spouse.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.

Remedy: Keep middle space of your home clean to enjoy good health.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You must realise your true potentials and know that you are do not lack strength but will.

Today, you may come across a person in a party who could give you some important advice to strengthen your financial standing.

In a happy, energetic and loving mood, your jovial nature will bring joy and happiness to those around you.

Your loyalty and your ability to get things done with perfection will bring you recognition.

Someone from your past days is likely to contact you and make today a memorable one.

It is most likely that you will spend the best day of your life with your spouse.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

Household worries may make you anxious today. Traders and businessmen who have tie-ups with foreign countries are likely to lose money.

Hence, think carefully before taking any step involving financial matters.

Today can be a day full of happiness if your spouse will make efforts to give you joy.

Go after the opportunities that come your way as you have the ability to achieve lots.

Today, you can spend most of your time on things that are not necessary or important.

You are going to experience it today that life is really mesmerising and your life partner is really awesome.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: Between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Remedy: Drink water today from a silver vessel to maintain your good health.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

Charity work undertaken today will bring mental peace and comfort. You are likely to suffer from loss of money today.

Hence, if you are planning on hanging out with your friends then spend thoughtfully. You are likely to invest more in technology to speed up your work.

Students of this zodiac sign will waste their time primarily watching TV and/or playing with their mobile phones.

As it looks like, you will receive special attention from your spouse. Spend some relaxed moments with your family members.

Romance would be pleasurable and highly exciting for you today.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey.

Auspicious Time: Between 4 pm and 6 pm.

Remedy: Light a lamp every day by putting sesame oil in it for financial growth.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You may have to hold on to patience.

Money you had been saving for a long time may come to your use.

The expenditure, however, may discourage you.

Your sibling would be more supportive towards you.

It may not turn out to be one of those days when romance favours your love life.

You may use your contacts to get over difficult issues.

Your marital life would be wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: Between 5 pm and 7 pm.

Remedy: Recite Sankat Mochan Hanuman Ashtak.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You would be optimistic about things. Your economic status may strengthen.

Your compassion and generosity may be rewarded. It won’t be wise to take decisions under pressure.

You may plan something special for your partner. Your marital life would be just the magic you needed in your life.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: Between 12:15 pm and 1:30 pm.

Remedy: Always keep white, silk piece of cloth in your wallet.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You may indulge in some of your hobbies. It would be wise to avoid spend money on alcohol and cigarettes.

You may lose your cool if conversations don’t go as per your expectations.

You may find it difficult to kill time. Business partners may be supportive in difficult times.

Your plans may get disrupted due to unexpected arrival of guests at your doorsteps.

Lucky Colour: Magenta.

Auspicious Time: Between 9 am and 11 am.

Remedy: You must avoid consuming alcohol and non-vegetarian food.