Horoscope Today | 22 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (March 20 – April 20)

You will be in the right mood to enjoy. Your money can be spent on unnecessary things.

Talk to your spouse or parents if you wish to accumulate wealth.

Give proper time to your family. You might get good news at work.

You would like to spend more time alone. Your free time can be spent by cleaning the house.

Rude behavior of your spouse might affect you.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 6 pm.

Remedy: Wear a copper or gold bangle to experience better love life.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21)

Chronic diseases may bother you. Opportunities to attend social functions.

You will want to share about your struggles with your partner.

You will be energetic at work. You can surprise your spouse by spending your time with him/her.

If your plan of meeting someone got ruined today because of your spouse’s health, you will get to spend even a better time together.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 12 pm to 1 pm.

Remedy: Apply Tilak of white sandalwood paste on the forehead before meeting your lover, and enhance your relationship.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Try to get out of your office early and do things that you really enjoy. Chances of inflow of money.

Talk to people you can trust to seek their help. You will feel the love of your sweetheart.

Colleagues will be supportive. Those who live away from their home would prefer to spend their free time at a silent place.

You will have a cozy time with your spouse.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11.20 pm to 12.30 pm.

Remedy: Wear a snake shaped silver ring to maintain happiness in family.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You will be in a playful mood and your childlike nature will surface today.

You might have to spend a lot of money and organise a function at home, which will disturb your financial standing.

Today, assist your wife in household chores and lessen her burden, which would boost the sense of sharing and caring.

You will feel that your creativity has been lost and find it difficult to make decisions. Your may get unexpected help and support from a special friend.

Today, you will have enough of free time, which you can utilise to meditate.

This will help keep you mentally at peace throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: Between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Remedy: Feed brown or reddish-brown colored dogs for financial betterment.

LEO (July 24 – August 23)

You might be compelled to take crucial decisions leading to tension and nervousness.

Money that you had invested in the past will reap fruitful results today.

Your children will demand attention and bring happiness as well.

Today, working men and women may have to face a number of problems at their respective workplaces.

You will unknowingly make mistakes, thereby making you bear the brunt of your seniors.

You would not feel like getting up from your bed and will act lazily.

It is expected to be a normal day for traders. Some innocent acts of your spouse will make your day wonderful.

Lucky Colour: Maroon.

Auspicious Time: Between 6 pm and 8 pm.

Remedy: Give black and white blankets at sacred places to improve your health.

VIRGO (August 24 – September 23)

Your health is expected to remain good today. You can plan to spend some quality time with your friends.

Who had earlier spent money in betting or gambling are likely to suffer loss. Time spent with relatives will be to your advantage.

However, careless attention to your spouse might bring in tense moments at home.

If you live away from home for your studies or job then utilise your available leisure time and talk to your family members.

Neighbours might expose the personal side of your married life among your family and friends in a wrong way. You will raise your earning power today.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: Between 3 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Respect and show affection to your elder brothers for economic growth.

LIBRA (September 24 – October 23)

You are likely to leave office early today and visit to a temple or some other places with your family.

You are likely to get financial benefits from some of your relatives today.

But, you should spend some money on needy people to get mental peace.

Your friends will come forward to help you at the time of need.

Your spouse will understand your feelings and he/she will try his/her best to keep you happy.

You should consult your seniors and experts before making any new investment.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm

Remedy: Recite Hanuman Chalisa to get health benefits.

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

You are likely to develop certain health complications today.

You should not make any new investment before looking into all aspects and consulting the experts.

Some old friends are likely to visit you in the evening.

Some people are likely to enter into certain disputes with their business partners today.

You will have a memorable day with your spouse today. You children may make you proud through their achievements.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm

Remedy: Pay respect to elderly people and enjoy health benefits.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 22)

You are likely to get appreciation from several quarters for your hard work and positive attitude.

Your financial position is likely to improve today. Today, you will face certain problems to express your feelings before your spouse.

You will have some leisure time today after a long gap. You are likely to indulge yourself in some sporting activities in the evening.

But, you should remain alert to avoid any mishap while playing. You will have a happy time with your spouse today.

Lucky Colour: Red

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm

Remedy: Hang blue curtains at the doors and windows of your house to invite good luck and positive environment.

CAPRICORN (December 23 – January 20)

You may get attracted by outdoor sports. Meditation and yoga may help you relax. Monetary gains may not be as per your expectations.

Festive atmosphere at home may ease tension. Love may drift you in a new world.

There could be plans for a romantic trip. One of your competitors at workplace may conspire against you.

So, it’s important that you stay alert. Tension between you and your spouse, if any, may escalate.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue.

Auspicious Time: Between 3:15 pm and 4 pm.

Remedy: Show kindness to sweeper community around you and donate raw coal and black sesame seeds bundled in woolen fabric.

AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19)

You may try and find comfort in the company of your family members and friends.

There could be unexpected financial gains. Your devoted and unquestionable may be reciprocated.

Your creativity may work in your favour. Some things may work in your favour.

You and your spouse may receive some wonderful news.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: Between 12 pm and 1 pm.

Remedy: Perform abhishek of panchamrit on Lord Shiva.

PISCES (February 20 – March 20)

You must avoid late nights. Property deals may bring your fabulous gains.

You may spend some doing things that make you happy. Someone may propose you.

Your rivals at work may fail in their malicious attempts. Your spouse may do something special for you.

Lucky Colour: Mauve.

Auspicious Time: Between 3:30 pm and 4:45 pm.

Remedy: Drink water filled in red-glass bottle and previously kept in the Sun.