Horoscope Today | 21 December 2022: If you are interested in astrology, let us take you through what your day could possibly look like.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Something is urging you to act, Aries. You may feel a restlessness in the air that makes you want to get up and go. The problem is the place you need to go may not be obvious at first. Tender emotions may get in the way of decisive action. Realize that your destination is inside your heart. We all go through moody periods. This could be one for you.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You will find that your emotions are much more under control today, Taurus. You’re able to strike a happy balance and avoid extraordinary extremes that scare others away. In fact, quite the opposite is true. People will be attracted to you as you provide a life raft on turbulent waters. Your sensitivity is strong and you’re able to immediately fix on the status of any situation.

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Things may seem a little cloudy today, Gemini, but this is no reason to be blue. It could be that you need to adjust before you can smoothly relate to others. Take this opportunity to attend to things that you normally wouldn’t think of. See things from the perspective of someone in another walk of life. Realize the fun of just staying home and falling asleep on the couch.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Try not to see the negative in everything today, Cancer. Concentrate on the positive. You will pick up subtle signals from others that can be very helpful as you gather data throughout the day. As you proceed through it, keep in mind that everything need not be a race to the finish line. Enjoy where you are now. There’s no reason to rush to the next activity if you’re having fun.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Try to curb your tongue today, Leo. There’s no reason to lash out. You will find that the more sensitive your approach, the farther you will get in your pursuit of your goals. Today might find you feeling moody, and your emotions could be running away with you. Get in touch with your feelings rather than push them away. They’re probably trying to tell you something important.

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Your thinking is clear today, Virgo, and you will find that generally things are running smoothly. Your perspective on everything is very much in line with where you need to be at this time. In other words, you’re doing everything exactly right. Be yourself and let other people adapt to your way of thinking. There’s no need to keep hiding the truth of who you really are.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Listen to what other people say to you today, Libra. There are valuable experiences waiting around the corner. The important thing to do now is recognize opportunities when they arise. The road to success isn’t always well marked. Take a chance on the road with no signs at all. You have the courage and pioneering spirit to pursue the adventurous route, so go for it.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your emotions may be more in tune with the world around you today, Scorpio. You could even feel a bit psychic. Go with your hunches. You will find that rational thinking may not be the best way to handle situations right now. Be the sensitive one who feels things before acting. Discuss the issues with others and combine your resources for a more powerful alliance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today is excellent for you, Capricorn. You will find that things flow naturally in the very way you’ve visualized. You might even find that things actually go much better than you had envisioned! Go about your endeavors confidently. The whole world isn’t out to get you. In fact, people are probably too concerned with themselves to even bother with what you’re doing.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Be careful about the way your words come across to others, Aquarius. You might not realize how much other people’s feelings are affected until it’s too late. Consider backing off for a while and taking a break from your normal performance. Practice your lines at home. You may be in a bit of a funk, but the good news is that you will snap out of it very soon.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today could be the day you’ve been waiting for, Pisces. Realize that you have the gentle, sincere nature necessary to sweet-talk your way through any situation. Indeed, if there is something that needs resolution, now would be a good time to smooth things over. People will be more receptive to your good nature and nurturing qualities.