Here is the horoscope for 19 August 2023. Read what the stars have in store for you today (19 August 2023).

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

This may be an intense day, Aries, especially if you follow your instincts and say what needs to be said to loved ones. There may be some unresolved issues at home. Do you and your siblings need to address them? If so, today is the day. You can expect some emotional reactions. This will be draining at first but ultimately therapeutic.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May20)

You’re an organized, disciplined person, Gemini. No one who knows you would disagree. But there are times when you need to loosen up a bit, and this is just such a time. Forget about work, chores, and all your daily obligations. You’ve been working too hard lately. Live a little. Take a holiday. Don’t think of this as being irresponsible. Think of it as being human!

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have many irons in the fire today, Gemini. People and projects could demand your attention, yet you may feel so dreamy and unmotivated that it could be hard to make progress on any of them. Creative solutions are the best route for you. Be flexible and open to other people’s ideas, and make sure you consider the unlikeliest ways to tackle the issues.

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Cancer, today you may have to make some important decisions. You’re demanding of your friends and loved ones. Have you ever thought about why? It’s possible that you demand more of them than you do of yourself, and that doesn’t seem fair, does it? Today insight and inspiration will show you how you can rectify this. Lower your standards for others or raise your standards for yourself. Level the playing field.

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may be thinking about everything you need to do to improve your work situation. You’ve made your demands clear, but no one seems to be paying attention. Maybe you’ve approached the wrong people. This could be just the excuse you’ve always needed to become your own boss. You have creativity and sound business ideas, Leo. Why not see if you can combine the two?

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You have a generous spirit, Virgo. And today you’re feeling particularly altruistic. Finally, you have a chance to help your fellow man in a very real, direct way. Forget about big goals and lofty visions. Don’t try to set out to eradicate world hunger. You can go down to a local shelter and help cook a meal for a few dozen people. The personal contact will do you good.

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This may be an intense day, Libra, especially if you follow your instincts and say what needs to be said to loved ones. There may be some unresolved issues at home. Do you and your siblings need to address them? If so, today is the day. You can expect some emotional reactions. This will be draining at first but ultimately therapeutic.

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

This is just the kind of day you like, Scorpio – intense and supercharged, just like you! It seems there’s a deadline coming up, or a time-sensitive project. You’ll have a lot to do and not a lot of time in which to do it. This is when you’re at your most productive. Just remember to drink plenty of water and eat. Even superheroes need fuel in order to accomplish their heroics.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Today you won’t feel quite like your usual upbeat self, Sagittarius. There’s nothing to be concerned about. It’s just that you have a lot to do and can’t help but be focused on it. You certainly are conscientious! See if you can’t get out for some fun after you’ve finished your tasks. You’ve earned a break.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You’re feeling altruistic today, Capricorn. You’re eager to do what you can for others. You can now put into action all those lofty visions of volunteering for a worthy cause. It’s time to do some real work. You’ll be astonished at how great it feels to make a direct contribution. Spending time chopping vegetables in a soup kitchen is much more satisfying than mailing a check.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Children are highlighted today, Aquarius, either yours or someone else’s. You could be in one of the healing professions. If you’re a nurse or doctor, you may have the opportunity to make a big difference in the life of one of your patients. If you’re a parent, see if you can spend extra time with your children. You will all benefit from some quality time together.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You have a generous spirit, Pisces. And today you’re feeling particularly altruistic. Finally, you have a chance to help your fellow man in a very real, direct way. Forget about big goals and lofty visions. Don’t try to set out to eradicate world hunger. You can go down to a local shelter and help cook a meal for a few dozen people. The personal contact will do you good.